2.5 mil. vehicles expected on freeways today

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Between 2.5 million and 2.8 million vehicles are expected to swarm the national freeway system on Friday as the people of Taiwan take advantage of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival to travel, the National Freeway Bureau predicted yesterday.

Heavy southbound traffic is expected between Hukou and Hsinchu on Highway No. 1; New Taipei City's Tucheng and Hsinchu's Guanxi on Freeway No. 3, and Nangang and Pinglin on Freeway No. 5. The freeway bureau has advised travelers to avoid these sections.

Only high-occupancy vehicles will be allowed between 7 a.m. and 12 a.m. today on the southbound route between Nangang and Pinglin on Freeway No. 5.

There will be other measures to ease traffic, such as opening up shoulder lanes.

Travelers are encouraged to use public transportation or to adjust their departure time to avoid congestion, the highway bureau suggested, adding that they may also use the bureau's 1968 app or website to stay updated on the latest traffic conditions.

Typhoon Reprieve

In a press release issued yesterday, the National Freeway Bureau said that because of a recent typhoon, highway traffic on Thursday was modest compared to congestion during previous Mid-Autumn Festivals.

After the high-occupancy vehicle restriction was lifted, the first wave of homebound traffic going south emerged in the afternoon. Travel speeds slowed to 30 kilometers per hour between Nangang and Yilan's Toucheng on Freeway No. 5.

While cars were moving slowly in some sections, the flow of traffic was mostly smooth by 6 p.m.

After factoring in peak hour traffic, Kaohsiung was reachable from Taipei within 4.5 hours on Thursday, the bureau said.

By 5 p.m., traffic had reached 1.61 million vehicles, and the freeway bureau estimated that Thursday's total would range from 2.4 million and 2.6 million.

Sections of Taiwan Railways Shut Down

Due to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Meranti, three sections of the Taiwan Railways system were closed on Thursday.

Two of them, in Hualien and Taitung, closed because of flooding on railway tracks. Landslides caused by rains forced the third closure on the South-Link Line.

Train 314m traveling on the South-Link Line, failed to stop in time and reportedly collided with fallen rocks. Repairs on the railway were ongoing as of press time.

The Central Weather Bureau said that over 100 millimeters of precipitation accumulated in certain parts of Greater Taitung in just three hours.

Central Cross-Island Highway Closed

Due to heavy rainfall, multiple sections of the Provincial Highway 8, also known as the Central Cross-Island Highway, was hit by landslides

Officials said large areas of the road were covered by a mudslide, and that the unstable weather had made repair work more difficult.

Up to 700 millimeters of precipitation had accumulated on the central highway. To ensure travel safety, the road was closed at 7 p.m. on Thursday and is scheduled to re-open at 8 a.m. today.