President vows aid in Meranti's wake

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen paid a visit to the most severely flooded areas of Pingtung on Thursday and pledged later that the government would strive to quickly restore normalcy to affected citizens.

Typhoon Meranti dumped about 800 millimeters of rainfall in a day, turning roads into small rivers.

As flooding reaching waist level in some areas, the military dispatched inflatable boats to deliver canned food, instant noodles and other supplies to stranded households.

In Pingtung, more than 600 people remain stranded in the three villages of Jiadon Township, where streets were flooded and power was offline.

Speaking with the president, a woman said her hometown flooded every year.

After meeting with the locals, Tsai asked that more plumbers be sent to the flooded regions and that Taiwan Power Company speed up repairs on the power grid.

While draining floodwaters is a relatively simple matter, restoring power poses a challenge, particularly because more than 300 utility poles had been uprooted by strong winds in Pingtung.

Agricultural Losses Near NT$600 Million

The agriculture sector in Southern Taiwan suffered extensive losses totaling NT$593.4 million, according to a Council of Agriculture (農委會) report released Thursday at 5 p.m.

Kaohsiung suffered the greatest loss of NT$460.1 million, accounting for 78 percent of the total. Pingtung came in second, withstanding NT$78.9 million in damage or 13 percent of the total, ahead of Taitung's NT$20.6 million, Tainan's NT$10.9 million and Kinmen's NT$10 million.

Data show that 6,187 hectares — or 24 percent of the nation's farmland — were affected by the typhoon.

Guava growers took the brunt of the storm, losing NT$245.6 million worth of crops. Other damaged crops were, in order of severity: Chinese dates, banana, Java apple and tomatoes.

The COA said it had put Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Kinmen on the list of counties in need of assistance. The announcement was made after Premier Lin Chuan (林全) paid a visit to affected residents in Kaohsiung yesterday.

Cash subsidies and low-interest loans will be provided to farmers who have suffered agricultural losses, with the objective of helping them get back on track with their farm work and to minimize losses.

The livestock sector faced NT$1.04 million in damages, largely due to losses in chickens and pigs, while the fishery sector suffered NT$3.07 million in losses, with damage at grouper and tilapia farms.

Statistics show NT$58.7 million worth of private infrastructure also sustained storm damage, with agricultural facilities sustaining the greatest damage, worth about NT$44.4 million.

