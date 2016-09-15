Meranti rolls in as Malakas veers close

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As Typhoon Meranti roared through southern Taiwan, Typhoon Malakas veered toward the northeast coast.

Forecasts suggest Malakas will make landfall by Saturday.

More than 500,000 households suffered power cuts Wednesday, with Pingtung County and Orchid Island the worst affected, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

State-owned electricity supplier Taipower said the company was making emergency repairs around the nation.

As of 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, almost 20,000 households were still without access to water, with the Taiwan Water Corporation saying it had managed to restore the water supply to 50 households by the evening, but admitted more work remained to be done.

While several people were reported injured in Hualien, Taitung, and Kinmen County, no fatalities from the extreme weather had so far been reported.

Torrential rainfall blanketed significant portions of the country, with local weather stations in Pingtung reporting more than 700 millimeters of rainfall by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Central Weather Bureau is continuing to issue heavy rain alerts for Taitung, Hualien, Kaohsiung County and Pingtung County.

Yellow alerts for mudslides and flash flooding have been issued for several districts in Kaohsiung City, Nantou County and counties on the east coast of Taiwan.

The stormy weather has produced some shocking scenes across the country. Meranti washed away a signature red lighthouse at Fugang Port in Taitung County.

The lighthouse was felled by high waves, according to local residents.

A video taken by local residents in Kenting, on the southern tip of the Hengchen Penninsula, showed a nearby on duty ambulance nearly washed away by a sudden wave.

The video soon went viral on social media as citizens nationwide praised and prayed for civil servants working during the severe weather conditions.

Damage was also reported on Orchid Island, one of the first locations in Taiwan to feel the wrath of winds and rain from Meranti.

According to local resident Saya Sawawan, strong winds blew a 3.5-tonne vehicle 20 meters along the ground.

As of press time, Pingtung County and Penghu County had announced the cancellation of work and classes for Thursday, Sept. 15.

Twin Typhoon Follows

Typhoon Meranti has weakened on its way out of the island, as it heads toward mainland China at 18 kph. Mild typhoon Malakas had transformed into a moderate typhoon by 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is moving in the northwestern direction toward Taiwan's northeast coast at 22 kilometers per hour from Guam.

With a radius of 120 kilometers, the moderate typhoon had sustained winds of 126 kph with gusts of up to 162 kph as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday

Malakas is forecast to pass Taiwan on Saturday, Sept. 17, before heading northward to Japan.

The Central Weather Bureau has announced that it will issue sea warnings for northeast cities and counties on Thursday or Friday.