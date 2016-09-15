Meranti snarls traffic in south, causes rail delays, cancellations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Typhoon Meranti's movement across southern Taiwan on Wednesday caused rail delays and cancellations. The extreme weather conditions continue to create difficulties for travelers ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday weekend.

High winds caused agricultural netting to tangle with rail power lines near Kaohsiung, resulting in a loss of power to a southbound THSR.

The train's 420 passengers were stranded for over two hours before being transferred onto buses back to Zuoying station.

Disruption to the power line forced the THSR to suspend services between Tainan and Zuoying station, with the company implementing a bus replacement service.

However, disruption on the line rippled north to Taipei Main Station, where angry passengers who had bought tickets in advance arrived to find journeys canceled without prior notification from the THSR app.

Suspension of the service stranded large numbers of passengers in Tainan station, as well as created bottlenecks on surrounding roads.

The typhoon caused the cancellation of all services along the Taiwan Railway Administration's (TRA, 台鐵) South Link Line (南迴線).

Eastbound rail services departing from Northern Taiwan resumed in the late afternoon, with limited north and southbound trains departing from the west coast terminating at Chiayi station.

The Alishan Forest Railway (阿里山森林鐵路) was shut Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday.

Work crews rushed to repair rail lines stretching between Dongzhu (東竹) and Fuli (富里) after heavy rains from Meranti inundated Hualien County.

The typhoon also affected air traffic out of airports in Kaohsiung, Tainan and Taoyuan.

More than 70 passenger and cargo flights out of Taoyuan were canceled, while state owned China Airlines canceled eight flights out of southern airports and rescheduled five others for early Thursday morning.

The nation's ferry services were suspended in their entirety (135 journeys), including cross-strait links and services to Japan.

Mid-Autumn Festival Traffic

In other transport news, to accommodate heavy traffic travel on the nation's highway network will be toll free during the late evening-early morning period (11 p.m. to 6 a.m.) starting Thursday.

Heavy traffic on the highways in central Taiwan has prompted traffic police to forcibly redirect vehicles onto alternative roads.

The diversions will be enforced in jam prone areas of National Highway No. 3 Mingjian (名間) and Zhushan (竹山) interchanges, as well as Highway No. 6's Ailan (愛蘭) interchange.

For southbound highway travel on Thursday, access will be restricted to vehicles carrying three or more passengers on the following freeway interchanges between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.:

National Highway No. 1 Neihu (內湖) to Toufen (頭份)

National Highway No. 3 Muzha (木柵) to Xiangshan (香山)

National Highway No. 5 Nangang (南港) to Pinglin (坪林)

Travelers are urged to consult conditions at: http://1968.freeway.gov.tw/ before setting out.