Nation braces for Typhoon Meranti

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Residents are bracing for a stormy Mid-Autumn Festival as Strong Typhoon Meranti heads toward Taiwan.

With a radius of 200 kilometers, Meranti had sustained winds of 208.8 kph with gusts of up to 262.8 kph, as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is moving in a west-northwest direction at 21 kph.

The Central Weather Bureau issued a sea warning for the Bashi Channel and waters off the east coast on Monday evening.

A land warning was issued on Tuesday 8:30 a.m. for Taitung County, (including Orchid Island and Green Island,) Hengchun Peninsula, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Nantou County, and Chiayi County.

People in these areas are advised to prepare for torrential rainfall, which can produce flash floods and mudslides. But the entire island will feel the storm's wrath, forecasters said.

Public Transportation Suspensions

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced late Tuesday that all operations on the east coast will be suspended, as well as the South Link Line — the route that runs along the southern tip of the island connecting the east and west coasts. Trains on the west coast will operate as normal before midday on Wednesday.

According to the Civil Aeronautics Administration, more than 11 domestic flights have been canceled as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Most international and cross-strait flights scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have not been affected.

However, flights Wednesday between Kaohsiung and Osaka, Taoyuan and Macau with V Air, and between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong with Dragonair have been suspended.

Domestic flights scheduled for Wednesday on Far Eastern Airlines and Mandarin Airlines have been canceled, as well as all but one of TransAsia Airways' domestic flights.

On the ground, the National Freeway Bureau will announce on Wednesday whether or not to withhold an order that allows only high-occupancy vehicles to travel on national freeways Thursday, Sept. 15, the first day of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival weekend.