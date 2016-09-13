Sea warning issued for Strong Typhoon Meranti

TAIPEI -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) said Monday that it has upgraded Tropical Storm Meranti (梅蘭蒂) to a strong typhoon, and could issue a sea warning for the storm for the Bashi Channel and waters off southeastern Taiwan at 11:30 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., the storm was centered 1,000 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, moving at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour in a west-northwesterly direction, the bureau said.

With a radius of 200 kilometers, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of about 183.6 kph, with gusts of up to 226.8 kph, bureau data shows.

The projected path of Meranti shows that its center might skirt Eluanbi before heading to China, and it could be at its closest to Taiwan Wednesday, according to the bureau.

Ferry Services to Be Interrupted

Strong Typhoon Meranti will force ferry suspensions in some parts of Taiwan from Tuesday in anticipation of gusty winds and heavy rain, the authorities said Monday.

All services between Taitung County in southeastern Taiwan and outlying Orchid Island and Green Island will be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Maritime Port Bureau under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

While boat operators have been helping to evacuate tourists from the islands Monday, two Chinese women insisted on sticking to their itineraries and went to Green Island.

In addition, a charter ship service between Taichung in central Taiwan and outlying Kinmen County, scheduled for 11 p.m. Wednesday, will be canceled, the Kinmen County government said.

National Dong Hwa University, located in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County, announced that classes will be canceled all day Wednesday, while administrative staff will not have to work past noon.

Typhoon to Affect Taiwan from Tuesday

Taiwan is expected to see the impact of Typhoon Meranti from Tuesday, as its outer bands will begin to bring showers to the island, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The speed of Typhoon Meranti is expected to slow to 21 kph between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, and will be located 570 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The bureau said a sea warning for the storm is possible late Monday night or early Tuesday, while a land warning could be issued as early as Tuesday, when the eastern part of Taiwan and the mountain areas are set to see showers brought by the typhoon.

Taiwan will feel the full force of Typhoon Meranti on Wednesday and Thursday, as its center is forecast to make landfall in the Hengchun Peninsula in the southern county of Pingtung, according to the bureau.

With a radius of 180 kilometers, the storm was carrying maximum sustained winds of about 162 kph, with gusts of up to 198 kph, the bureau's data showed.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Taiwan Water Corp. reminded the public to store water ahead of Typhoon Meranti's arrival, as the storm may cause poor water quality and disrupt the water supply during the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which starts Thursday.