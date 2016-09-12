Typhoon Meranti heads toward Taiwan

Tropical storm Meranti developed into a typhoon on Sunday and is moving directly toward Taiwan, possibly bringing showers this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Meranti was located 1,560 kilometers off Taiwan's southernmost point of Erluanpi, moving at 26 kilometers per hour in a west-northwest direction.

Meranti was packing maximum sustained winds of 119 kph, with gusts of up to 155 kph.

The storm, which has a radius of 150 kilometers, is expected to continue gaining strength but is not likely to become a super typhoon, according to the CWB.

According to the CWB's latest forecast, the typhoon will be closest to Taiwan from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

Meranti could bring showers to Taiwan this week. However, the bureau said it is still too early to predict whether the typhoon will make landfall on the island, as there are many uncertain variables pertaining to its path and strength. By Tuesday, a clearer picture should emerge, the CWB added.

Meanwhile, ferry services to outlying Orchid Island and Green Island will be suspended Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure maritime safety, the Maritime and Port Bureau said.

Remote Regions Risk Another Catastrophe

Some in Taiwan, especially residents in remote areas, are not well prepared to withstand a typhoon's strong gales.

Xianglan Village in Taitung, battered badly by Typhoon Nepartak in July, has not yet been fully reconstructed.

Roofs were torn apart. Among the damaged homes is one that belongs to the village chief and another owned by an elected representative.

Village residents allegedly greeted the news of another typhoon with grave concern. Some hurried to make last-minute repairs and strengthen roofs.

The work ought to be finished before Meranti arrives; otherwise, rooftops will be blown away once again, Xianglan village chief Hsiao Hui-ming (蕭惠明) said.

Reconstruction is almost complete for more than 30 damaged homes. The repairs are primarily funded by Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, elected public representative Lei Ming-sheng (雷明聖) said.

The work must be completed as quickly as possibly, Lei said. Eight houses are still under repair. If Meranti arrives today, Xianglan residents will have to live at a local school or stay with friends or relatives, he said.

Still living in a roofless home, Lei said he will move in to his office should the typhoon make landfall.

The officials have put the villagers' interests before their own. Village chief Hsiao has been busy assisting others rebuild while his own home remains roofless.