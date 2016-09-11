NPM to launch probe of former museum director

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Palace Museum (NPM) said Saturday it would launch an administrative probe into former Director Feng Ming-chu (馮明珠) after she announced plans to work for Beijing's Palace Museum as an adviser.

The state-operated museum also said the government may withdraw permission for Feng to travel in mainland China. Travel to the mainland by former government officials is strictly regulated on national security grounds.

The NPM made the remarks at a meeting convened by the Mainland Affairs Council over Feng's controversial decision to accept Beijing's offer to work as a non-paid adviser about three months after she stepped down as director.

During her tenure, Feng pushed through a regulation change to allow former museum employees to visit China after three months of leaving the NPM as opposed to the three years previously required.

The NPM said that Feng's acceptance of Beijing's offer was "ethically inappropriate" and that it would launch an administrative investigation into Feng's actions.

According to the Act Governing Relationships between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, former political appointees and local government heads who plan to travel to China within three years after leaving office are required to obtain approval from the agencies at which they served.

The act has a clause that allows agencies to shorten or extend the restriction period according to the nature of the business in which the applicant is involved.

Shortened Restriction Period

Some accused Feng of abusing the clause to shorten the period.

Wang Chih-sheng, an assistant professor at the Department of Border Police under the Central Police University, said that both from an ethical and legal perspective, Feng's action left much to be desired.

Feng said in an interview with the Central News Agency on Friday night that she would turn down the job offered by Beijing's Palace Museum if shortening the period to three months was deemed illegal.

In a statement Saturday morning, Feng, who is now in Beijing, said her move shortening the "forbidden period" from three years to three months had been approved by the Cabinet because the NPM was not a "sensitive agency."

She said that ultimate approval of the change had been lawmakers' own decision.

Feng also denied the allegation that she intentionally shortened the period to facilitate her planned trip to mainland China three months after leaving the NPM.

Feng, who worked at the NPM for 38 years, said she was glad to share her experiences with other museums and therefore had accepted the invitation to serve as a non-paid honorary adviser in Beijing. If invited to serve as an adviser at the NPM, she would also jump at the invitation, she said.