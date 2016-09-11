30% of Taipei prone to soil liquefaction

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An online database launched Saturday by the Taipei City Government shows that nearly 30 percent of sites in Taipei have a medium to high vulnerability to soil liquefaction during a strong earthquake.

Vulnerable areas include the site of the landmark Taipei 101 Tower, the Chinese-language United Evening News reported.

The soil liquefaction database, which can be accessed at http://soil2.Taipei/, sorts land in Taipei into five categories: high, medium, low, and no risk of soil liquefaction, with a final category for areas with insufficient sample data.

Officials with the city government's Public Works Department said the database was created using the same investigation methods used by the Central Geological Survey.

The surveyors coupled these methods with drilled soil samples from 3,060 locations in the city to boost the accuracy of the collected data.

"This is the first database of its kind ever presented by a local government in Taiwan that meets the standards set by the central government for a second-class online soil liquefaction area map," an official of the department said.

Residents can enter their address into the online system to look up the risk of soil liquefaction around their homes, the official said.

If a resident finds their home is located in an area with a medium to high risk of soil liquefaction, they can apply for a "physical examination" on the building.

Little Impact on Land Price: Realtors

Soil liquefaction occurs when earthquake tremors cause saturated granular material to behave like a liquid, with areas prone to soil liquefaction likely to suffer serious damage in the event of a major earthquake.

Most realty brokers share the view that the release of the database is unlikely to have a major impact on property prices.

Brokers say the issue of soil liquefaction had been public knowledge for some time but that house prices in the capital city — including luxury houses located on land prone to soil liquefaction around Taipei 101 — had yet to suffer.

Call to Expedite Urban Renewal

Construction experts said the government should speed up urban renewal projects on houses over 30 years old that are located in high-vulnerability areas, adding that physical checkups on houses between 20 and 30 years old should be conducted as soon as possible.

Soil liquefaction was considered a factor in the collapse of a 17-story residential building in Tainan. The collapse, which occurred after 6.4-magnitude quake on Feb. 6, killed 117 people.

A month later, the central government released a less-precise online database for Taiwan areas vulnerable to soil liquefaction.

The database, accessible at http://www.moeacgs.gov.tw/2016.htm, covers Taipei, New Taipei, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Yilan, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City and Pingtung.

Officials said soil liquefaction can occur when the intensity of an earthquake reaches a reading of 6 on Taiwan's 0-7 scale for earthquake intensity.

Since late 1999, the government has required new buildings to be designed in a manner that accounts for potential soil liquefaction.