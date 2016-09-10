Rail union protests 'forced overtime'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Workers from the state-owned Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA, 台鐵) took to the streets in front of the Executive Yuan in protest again Friday, casting doubt over an earlier deal to avert a staff shortage during Mid-Autumn Festival.

Dozens of members of the Taiwan Railway Union (TRU, 台鐵產業公會) braved heavy rain to deliver 1,800 separate petitions to the Cabinet, declaring their intention to take Sept. 15 and 16 off en masse in protest at alleged "compulsory overtime."

The union represents train service personnel and ticket collectors working for the national railway.

TRU Director-General Wang Chieh (王傑) said that TRA had made the unprecedented move of handing out overtime pay in advance, and the advance compensation had given workers the impression they would be forced to accept shifts over the upcoming holiday period.

Wang said that overtime pay and compensation for night-time shift work must be reasonable and meet employee expectations.

After meeting with union representatives, the Cabinet confirmed the TRU members would be invited to negotiations with TRA's transport and logistics division on Saturday.

Friday's move comes after TRA and the Train Drivers' Workers Association (火聯會), a separate union from the TRU, achieved a consensus Wednesday, ensuring smooth operations during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. At the meeting, the TRA agreed to major shift readjustments and increased hiring to offset labor shortages.

However, representatives of the TRU told reporters that TRA had not responded to employee requests for an overhaul in shift allocations which they say prevent them from spending holiday time with their families and loved ones. The union threatened further action if a clear response was not made by Monday.

Local media indicated the TRA planned to address the potential labor shortage by accelerating training for new train conductors, with plans to put the recruits into service after only three days of training.

Wang criticized the plan, saying three weeks to a month's time was the minimum training required for train conductors to familiarize themselves with surroundings.

Shortening the training period would be "reckless" with regards to passenger safety, Wang said.

TRA had negotiated with the management sanctioned Taiwan Railway Labor Union (TRLU) on Aug. 17. A consensus was reached whereby conductors would work an additional 203 journeys to ensure smooth passenger operations during the holiday.

However, some employees denounced the outcome of the meeting, arguing the TRLU had no right to represent them.

The Mid-Autumn Festival travel season is the second busiest of the year behind the Lunar New Year. TRA currently operates with a skeleton staff of 1,047 conductors, a number that employees say makes it virtually impossible to apply for leave.