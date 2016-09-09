Government to cut holiday pension bonuses

Starting 2017, retired civil servants and public school teachers receiving monthly pensions of NT$25,000 or more will no longer be given bonuses at major holidays , the government announced Thursday.

The changes are expected to save the government NT$870 million per year.

Retired government agency employees and public school teachers who receive a monthly retirement payment of NT$25,000 or less, as well as those who worked as mechanics, maintenance workers and drivers at government agencies or public schools, are exempt from the new measure.

The measures were announced by Premier Lin Chuan prior to the closing ceremony of the Executive Yuan 2016 Bio Taiwan Committee.

Lin took the opportunity to seek support and explain the new changes at a lunch gathering with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers.

Annual Saving of NT$870 Million

DPP caucus Secretary-General Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) told reporters after the meeting that holiday benefits issued during Chinese New Year, the Dragon Boat Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival would see "some adjustments."

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival will be the last time the government follows the current rules regarding holiday benefit payments.

Wu said that under existing rules, the government would have disbursed NT$1.16 billion per year in holiday payments.

The changes will instead allow the government to issue only NT$290 million, creating savings of NT$870 million per year.

At present, retired civil servants and teachers are eligible to receive NT$2,000 as relief payments during each the three aforementioned national holidays, amounting to NT$6,000 per year for a single retiree.

Wu said the new changes will slash the number of retired civil servants receiving extra payments from 88,088 to 13,489, decreasing the amount disbursed from NT$470 million to NT$81 million.

For retired teachers, the number of beneficiaries is to be reduced from 82,395 to only 924, seeing a drop in payments from NT$480 million to NT$5.54 million.

Lin green-lighted the new holiday bonus regulations days before a protest that attracted over 100,000 people, who rallied against pension cuts.

The changes were already being discussed during internal party meetings, Lin said.

The Executive Yuan Directorate-General of Personnel Administration was still going through administrative procedures for the measure, Lin said.

Irresponsible Gov't: KMT

Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Lee Yen-siu (李彥秀) slammed the government for its "irresponsible" handling of the holiday bonus issue.

She questioned the government's decision to draw up funding for holiday benefits in the first place, as well as Lin's announcement about the measure to DPP lawmakers during a lunch gathering.

Lee said the KMT and other political parties had not been given an opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.

"Will the government continue to draw up budget funding next year? Or will the government cease issuing holiday bonuses altogether in the future?" Lee asked, adding it was her opinion that budget cuts should be undertaken systematically, rather than making "adjustments here and there."