Minimum wage to be raised 5%: MOL

The monthly minimum wage will be increased by 5 percent to NT$21,009 from the current NT$20,008, effective Jan. 1, the Ministry of Labor's (MOL, 勞動部) minimum wage review committee announced Thursday.

Minimum hourly wages will be adjusted up from NT$120 per hour to NT$126 starting Oct. 1, and will be boosted to NT$133 per hour on Jan. 1 of next year.

The decision now awaits approval from the Executive Yuan.

Around 1.62 million workers and 390,000 part-time employees will benefit from the latest wage adjustments, officials said.

The committee meeting was originally scheduled for July 26, but all seven industry representatives boycotted the July meeting.

As a result, the meeting was postponed until Thursday.

The review committee consists of 21 members, including seven industry leaders, seven labor representatives, four academics or experts, and three government officials representing the National Development Council (國發會), the MOL, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部), respectively.

Only two industry leaders attended the meeting.

Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu (郭芳煜) said minimum wage adjustments are not determined by a single equation, but take into consideration socio-economic data including the economic growth rate, the consumer price index, the dependency ratio and labor productivity, among other factors.

"The 5-percent adjustment is higher than all the changes made in previous years," Kuo said. "The minimum wage is adjusted every year, and every year the circumstances are different, but if (we) can find an acceptable common ground between industry and labor, (we) are making progress."

According to local media, industry representatives at the meeting and deputy secretary-general of the General Chamber of Commerce of the R.O.C. (商總) Liu Hen-yuan (劉恆元) said the government has already made up their mind, and he left feeling "disrespected and duped."

"I was going to walk out in protest, but the meeting proceeded so fast that before I did it was over," added Liu.

'Not enough'

According to local media, labor groups protesting outside the MOL Wednesday claimed the 5-percent minimum wage increase is not enough for workers to afford daily necessities and household expenses.

Protestors called for a minimum monthly wage of NT$28,000 and an hourly wage of NT$177.

According to the Taiwan Labor Front (TLF, 台灣勞工陣線), the recent adjustment is the largest the government has made since 2007, when the sum increased 9.1-percent from NT$15,840 to NT$17,280.

However, the labor group argued that compared to the 7-percent adjustments South Korea has made in recent years, the 5-percent rise is still unable to reflect the true purpose of a minimum wage.

In response, the Labor Minister told local media Thursday he does not believe the recent wage adjustment is any less than that of South Korea's, when taking cost of living into account.