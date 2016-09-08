Tourism workers to rally for a lifeline

Labor unions from 11 tourism-related industries announced Wednesday that they would take to the streets next Monday in response to a decrease in mainland Chinese tourists.

Tourism Industry Alliance spokesperson Lee Chi-yueh (李奇嶽) said if the government did not take action to curtail the drop in tourists from mainland China since the Tsai administration took office, the situation would create additional problems for Taiwan' s society.

The demonstration is organized by the newly-formed Tourism Industry Alliance, which comprises dozens of labor unions from 11 tourism-related sectors, including hotels, travel agencies, bus companies and tour guides.

The alliance is expecting a turnout of more than 15,000 people, Lee said.

The purpose of the demonstration is to express "in a rational manner" the difficulties the tourism industry is experiencing under current circumstances, Lee said, objecting to any form of violence or other radical tactics.

Lee said that the impact of a slump in mainland Chinese tourists went beyond travel agencies, bus companies, restaurants and hotels.

"Department stores, laundry service companies, cake and traditional delicacies companies and even beef noodle stands would in time feel the impact," Lee said.

Group Versus Solo Travel

Tourism Bureau statistics showed that the number of mainland Chinese tourists declined from 350,000 last July to slightly under 290,000 in July of this year — a 15 percent drop.

However, in terms of the total number of visitors to the country, statistics drawn from the same report indicated a 1 percent year-on-year increase to 848,869 in July 2016.

In response to questions about why the alliance was taking to the streets when the total number of tourists had in fact increased, Lee said much of the businesses' income depended on tour groups from mainland China.

Mainland Chinese tour groups spend 7.5 days in Taiwan on average and tend to travel to multiple areas across the island, but tourists from other countries most often stay in Northern Taiwan, travel independently and spend an average of 3.5 days in the nation, he said.

"In other words, the tourism industry in Southern and Eastern Taiwan is suffering the worst impact from the decline in mainland Chinese tourists."

Leave Politics Out

Amid a wave of protests against the Tsai administration, Lee said that the Tourism Industry Alliance wanted to ensure that the protest was not affiliated with any political parties.

"The only purpose of this demonstration is to notify the government of the urgent need to address issues related to the tourism industry," he said.