Teachers group quits pension committee over 'slander, ineffectiveness'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) withdrew Wednesday from the National Pension Reform Committee, accusing the government of failing to curtail "slander" being directed at public sector workers.

"We hold no expectations that the committee will be able to address the slander in the next stage of talks," NFTU President Chang Hsu-cheng (張旭政) said, adding that the organization would shift its efforts elsewhere, namely directly engaging the public and legislators.

Chang said the group's decision to terminate its committee membership was not related to Saturday's civil servant mass rally, which echoed similar concerns that the committee and the Democratic Progressive Party administration in general were scapegoating public employees for the government's ballooning financial problems.

The failure of the committee and government to address these concerns was worsening class and partisan conflict, Chang said.

He defended NFTU representative Wu Chung-tai's (吳忠泰) work in the committee's past 11 meetings, saying he had striven to correct the mistaken beliefs that civil servants and teachers alike were receiving more than their fair share after retirement.

Despite Wu's efforts, Chang said, certain committee members had been keen to turn the platform into one for senseless dialogue and defaming fellow members.

These problems had rendered the committee unable to yield meaningful results, leaving the NFTU little choice but to withdraw, Chang said.

The committee, which has previously focused on information gathering and sharing, is slated to begin drafting policy proposals at its meeting Thursday.