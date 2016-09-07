Rail workers threaten strike over hours

Railway workers have threatened to strike unless the government acts to enforce legal working hours, holidays and overtime pay, warning that current working conditions had already proved fatal.

Led by the newly established Taiwan Railway Union, more than 300 workers protested outside the Transportation Ministry Tuesday.

They described the rail service as beset by labor disputes and long-term staff shortages, calling on the state-owned Taiwan Railways Administration to increase recruitment and improve working conditions.

Specifically, the demonstrators said rail workers were not being given adequate rest time or overtime pay as stipulated by labor laws.

Current work schedules abide by a "day, night, rest day" rule. Under the rule, employees work a daytime shift from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., then, 24 hours later, begin a night shift from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., which is the morning of their rest day.

The demonstrators argue the work schedule makes it practically impossible for employees to get a full 24-hours of rest, adding it requires them to be at the railway stations every day.

Demonstrators also said that they were given overtime pay for only 1.8 hours after working an extra 4 hours per shift.

In an emotional plea, union head Wang Chieh said proper staffing could have prevented worker exhaustion and serious incidents — including deaths.

He cited a tragic incident in August, when two workers sent to complete a three-person job were killed by a train.

A third person should have been present to ensure trains did not accidentally use the track during the inspection, Wang said.

The Taiwan Railway Administration's Transportation Department chief Chang Jing-song stepped out of the building to receive a petition articulating the worker's demands, but did not make a statement.

After putting up large stickers reading "exhausted" on the walls of the ministry, the protesters then dispersed.

With the union threatening to strike, there are doubts as to whether the rail service will run as scheduled during next week's four-day Mid-Autumn Festival.

Workers' Representation

Responding to the controversial work schedule later Tuesday afternoon, Chang said that the TRA has arranged to meet with employee representatives on Sept. 10 to deliberate on a solution.

However, Chang said it would not be his decision whether the TRA would sit down for talks with union representatives.

The Taiwan Railway Union was only formed last month, as a breakaway from the long-established Taiwan Railway Labor Union.

The management-founded Taiwan Railway Labor Union has been criticized for failing to properly represent employees.