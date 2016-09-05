Fubon to take over EDA Rhinos: reports

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Fubon Financial Holdings will become the new owner of the EDA Rhinos, reports said Monday, with the deal for the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL, 中華職棒) team expected to be sealed within two weeks.

Multiple reports said the two companies and CPBL management had reached a broad consensus over the sale, three months after EDA announced it was selling the team.

Minor details were still being worked out and an official announcement was expected sometime before Sept. 12, the reports said.

The purchase figure is reported to be between NT$240 million and NT$300 million.

The news has yet to be confirmed by Fubon.

Fubon, a longtime supporter of Taiwanese sports, currently sponsors an amateur baseball team, the Fubon Bulls, and a semi-professional team in the Super Basketball League, the Fubon Braves.

Joseph Lin (林書緯), the younger brother of Taiwanese-American NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), is the starting point guard of the Fubon Braves.