'Pension reform goes on'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to continue with pension reform on Sunday, following massive protests by public sector workers criticizing her administration's proposed pension reforms on Armed Forces Day.

Tsai said that while people had the right to protest and point out problems in public policies, it was more important for them to bring their concerns to the government.

"If people bring concerns to the government and I didn't get wind of them, they could raise their voices on the second or third attempt or pound their fists on a table," she said, saying she would certainly get word of their demands that way.

There was no need for people to take their demands to the streets so frequently, Tsai said.

The president said the government aimed to establish a sustainable pension system to ensure that retirees could be financially comfortable and have a good standard of living.

"This road to reform will continue steadily forward," said the president. "Each individual should put some thought into other people, and our society will be more cohesive. The sacrifice of this generation is to ensure that future Taiwanese will be able to live with guarantees."

To protect citizens' rights to retirement pensions and make retirees less reliant on their children for care, Tsai said the government will continue with the reform process.

The government's reforms are to take place under four principles: ensuring that seniors have a basic livelihood, a scientific approach to an adjustment of monthly pension rates with respect to wages, the sustainability of pension funds, including acceptable returns on investment, and a reform process that is centered on democratic and transparent principles.

In addition to pension reform, Tsai said at the forum that she also wants to hear young people's ideas about other government policies, such as long-term care, industry innovation, and constitutional reform.

During the forum's question and answer session, the president encouraged young people to start businesses, rather than opting to work for larger enterprises. She also suggested that high-school graduates consider working rather than immediately enrolling in university.

Tsai said that many young people are lacking "real life experience" and that much of their studies during university are not immediately tied to the real world, citing the example of rote memorization of legal code without pairing it with social experience and context.

With daunting challenges facing the country amid rapid global change, the government has a pressing need for coordinated efforts among various government agencies and private enterprises to push such policies forward, she said, adding that "young people cannot be absolutely absent from the process."

Tsai said she would seek solutions to these problems by creating effective policies.