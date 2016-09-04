Over 110,000 rally for public sector

More than 110,000 civil servants and supporters took to the streets in Taipei Saturday, protesting what they say is the government's defamation of public sector workers in ongoing pension reform efforts.

The demonstrators set off from four separate starting points, eventually converging in front of the Presidential Office on Ketagalan Boulevard (凱達格蘭大道) around 3 p.m.

The organizers — the Pension Reform Oversight Coalition (監督年金改革行動聯盟) — claimed more than 250,000 people took part in the protest, but official police figures put the number at 117,000.

Retired Gen. and former Premier Hau Pei-tsun (郝柏村) appeared at the protest alongside his son, Kuomintang (KMT) Deputy Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌).

In an interview with local reporters, the pair called on the Tsai administration to "look after, respect and honor" public sector workers.

Protesters along the route cheered the former premier as he joined the march with his son.

The younger Hau charged the government with deliberately triggering class conflict in the name of reform.

Also attending the event was KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱).

She told reporters that "with the government provoking hatred and divergence in the society, it is no wonder so many people joined

the rally."

Former Taichung City Mayor and KMT Deputy Chairman Jason Hu (胡志強) said that "we all support reforms that are good for society, but the interests of certain groups should not be sacrificed and no one should have to suffer defamation in the process."

Other notable figures at the march included former Defense Ministers Wu Shih-wen (伍世文) and Yen Ming (嚴明) as well as Hualien Magistrate Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁).

Gov't Stands by Reform

Presidential Office spokeswoman Chang Wen-lan (張文蘭) said after the protest that the administration was glad the event ended peacefully, adding that in a democratic society, all opinions should be respected.

But the spokeswoman defended the government's efforts, saying that "the purpose of the national pension reform is to make sure that the pension fund remains solvent for generations to come, and the country's limited resources are fairly distributed to each and every citizen."

She called on citizens "regardless of political stance or social status" to support the pension reform, asserting that no occupation would be singled out in the course of the reform and that "the government has no intention of defaming anyone."

Responding to some protesters' calls for him to resign, Cabinet Minister without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億) said that if the pension reform committee failed to draft a comprehensive reform bill by the end of next year, he would "step down without a second reminder."