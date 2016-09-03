Civil servant march sees over 110,000 people hit streets

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- More than 110,000 civil servants and supporters clogged Taipei streets Saturday, protesting what they say is the government's defamation of public sector workers during ongoing pension reform efforts.

The demonstrators gathered at four different spots in the capital at 1 p.m. and marched to convene in front of the Presidential Office on Ketagalan Boulevard (凱達格蘭大道) around 3 p.m.

Among those marching to show support were Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), former Premier Hau Pei-tsun (郝柏村) and Hualien Magistrate Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁).

National Civil Servant Association Director Lee Lai-hsi (李來希) said more than 120,000 people took part in the protest, while the police put the number slightly lower at 117,000.