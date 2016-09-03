Suspicious packages not dangerous: CIB

The Presidential Office confirmed Friday that it had received two suspicious packages ahead of today's planned protest against the administration's pension reforms.

The two packages were eventually declared not harmful by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), with later reports confirming the absence of explosive materials.

CIB officials told the Central News Agency that the packages contained a letter, a recording machine and batteries, and what appeared to be an appeal to the Presidential Office over perceived injustices in the judicial system.

The two packages had been delivered through the postal service and were deemed a probable threat by Presidential Office security, according to presidential spokesman Alex Huang.

Around 10 a.m., the two packages went through an X-ray inspection that showed they contained batteries, cables and circuit boards.

Concerned at the possibility of explosive devices, the Presidential Office contacted the CIB and the packages were quickly processed by the 5th Investigation Corps bomb squad.

Tsai Bids to Boost Army Morale

Also Friday, President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the 2016 Armed Forces Day and National Defense Education Day event amid the increasingly vocal discontent of veterans, retired civil servants and teachers.

The Pension Reform Oversight Coalition is expected to mobilize up to 100,000 people today — Taiwan's Armed Forces Day — for a march on Ketagalan Boulevard near the Presidential Office.

The protesters accuse Tsai of "bullying" veterans, retired civil servants and teachers by stripping them of their pensions and encouraging the scapegoating of public sector workers.

Citing the special nature of military service, Tsai reassured servicemen in her opening remarks at the event that the government would take their circumstances under consideration as they pushed forward with the pension reforms.

She also stressed that she would not "sit idly by" and watch people and minorities defame the military, vowing to refute baseless rumors that have caused uneasiness among military ranks.

Saying there was a diversity of opinion surrounding pension reform, Tsai urged those in the military to view the situation calmly.

The problems surrounding the pension scheme had built up to breaking point, Tsai said, stressing that failing to carry out reform could affect the next generation and even impact the retirements of the military official sitting at the event.

"This isn't anyone's fault, and this is not a problem specific to any occupation," Tsai said, calling the embattled pension system the result of both long-term negligence and a lack of courage to push needed reforms.

She expressed hope of seeing the initial results of reform by January.

Tsai said the Army had long been plagued by issues in need of reform, ranging from human rights, discipline management and institutional culture.