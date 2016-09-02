Nat'l highway tolls to be lifted during Mid-Autumn Festival

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Transportation and Communications Ministry on Thursday announced that national highways tolls would be lifted during late night and early morning hours over the four-day Mid-Autumn holiday.

Deputy Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國才) said Thursday morning that national highways would be free-of-charge from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18.

The announcement represents a departure from a policy implemented over April's four-day Tomb Sweeping festival, when Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan insisted on the enforcement of nighttime tolls in an effort to deter drivers from hitting the roads too late, which he associated with road accidents.

The public has become accustomed to the elimination of nighttime highway tolls during holidays since the previous administration, which claimed that lifting highway tolls encourages some people to travel at night, thus alleviating traffic congestion.

By contrast, Ho Chen cited research conducted by the Chinese Institute of Transportation, showing that eliminating nighttime highway tolls does not help alleviate holiday traffic, but instead encourages dangerous late-night driving.

However, National Freeway Bureau records compiled over the Tomb Sweeping holiday showed that nighttime traffic volume remained the same without the elimination of tolls.

'Compromise with the public'

A survey conducted by the Chinese Institute of Transportation indicated that more than half of the public favored lifting nighttime highway tolls despite warnings about the danger of late-night driving.

The Transportation Ministry drafted three proposals in August for how to address late-night commutes on national highways during the Mid-Autumn holiday and sent them for Cabinet review.

They included options to lift tolls, to offer discounts and to charge drivers as usual.

Wang said Thursday morning that the ministry had decided to "compromise with the public," but still insists that highway tolls could curb road accidents.

"The ministry will wait until the public is ready and when public transportation can provide sufficient commutes for travelers at night," he said.

Nighttime highway tolls will also be lifted during the Double Ten National Day holiday in October.

The National Freeway Bureau (高公局) estimates that there will be up to 2.9 million cars per day on the nation's freeways during the holiday, with the worst traffic expected in the morning of Sept. 15.

A rule restricting the minimum number of passengers onboard a vehicle to no less than three will be implemented for southbound cars on National Highway No. 5 between 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Sept. 15 to 16, and between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Sept. 17 to 18 for northbound cars.