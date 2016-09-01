Fresh Judicial Yuan, grand justice picks made

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Vice President Chen Chien-jen announced the Presidential Office's new Judicial Yuan president and vice president picks Thursday, tapping former Grand Justice Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) and Supreme Court Justice Tsai Chiung-tun (蔡烱燉), after its previous nominees withdrew following intense criticism.

Calling Hsu and Tsai a strong combination of "academic prowess and professional experience," Chen expressed hope they would push for judicial reforms supported by the people.

Hsu is a law professor at National Taiwan University, once served as grand justice and specializes in constitutional law. Tsai, with 26 years of judicial experience, is an incumbent Supreme Court judge, served as director of the Judges Association of Republic of China and specializes in civil law.

The Judicial Yuan president and vice president also serve on the 15-member Council of Grand Justices.

Chen also announced the administration's picks for five new grand justices: Huang Chao-yuan (黃昭元), Chan Sen-lin (詹森林), Hsu Chih-hsiung (許志雄), Huang Jui-ming (黃瑞明) and Chang Chiung-wen (張瓊文).

All seven nominees must win Legislative Yuan approval.