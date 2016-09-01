Taiwan relaxes visa application rules for more ASEAN countries

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Visa requirements for travelers from three Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states were relaxed Thursday as part of the administration's ongoing New Southbound Policy-led pivot toward the region.

Starting Thursday, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos passport holders can apply online for an R.O.C. Travel Authorization Certificate (TAC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

TACs entitle holders to stay in Taiwan for up to 30 days and allows for multiple re-entry over its 90-day validity period.

The certificates were previously available to nationals of India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

To be eligible to apply for a TAC, visitors must have a passport valid for at least six months as well as a ticket out of the country and a visa for that destination. Those who have previously worked in blue-collar positions in Taiwan are ineligible.

In addition, applicants must possess at least one of the following documents issued by Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the US, the UK or any of the Schengen countries: a valid resident or permanent resident card, a valid entry visa (electronic visas included), or a resident card or visa that has expired less than 10 years prior to the date of arrival in Taiwan.

Individual travelers can visit https://niaspeedy.immigration.gov.tw/nia_southeast/ to apply for a TAC, whereas group travelers can go to https://visawebapp.boca.gov.tw/BOCA_MRVWeb/ to apply.

Taiwan has already granted visa-free entry to four ASEAN members, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Brunei.