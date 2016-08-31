Gov't unveils office targeting ill-gotten party assets

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wellington Ku this morning officially opened the office for a newly formed committee targeting ill-gotten party assets, with Ku warning that the body faced a contentious but highly necessary task.

Ku, who chairs the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, promised that it would act immediately to eliminate "power inequalities left over from the authoritarian era."

Before joining Lin to unveil a plaque marking the committee's establishment, Ku said that settling illegal assets would be difficult and likely generate criticism from both supporters and opponents.

He said the party assets issue was not "a fake issue" and that it represented "the final milestone" that Taiwan's democracy needed to reach.

"Some criticize our actions as 'settling accounts.' That's right, we are settling the account of privileged party power under one-party rule – an account that is longstanding and unfair," Ku said.

"It is an issue that this generation must settle immediately."

The 30-member organization is set to meet twice per month as part of the Tsai Ing-wen administration's efforts to pursue assets illegally obtained by the Kuomintang and affiliated institutions after the party gained control of Taiwan following the Second World War.