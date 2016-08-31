Premier says central bank governor helped lessen fines for Mega Bank

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan (林全) on Tuesday confirmed Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南), head of the central bank, had played a key role in negotiating with U.S. regulators in lowering a fine on scandal-hit Mega Financial Holding Co. (兆豐金控).

The fine was negotiated down from a reportedly massive sum to the current US$180 million (NT$5.7 billion).

According to Lin, Perng had helped arrange for a well-connected central bank division head based in New York to visit U.S. regulators and negotiate a lighter fine.

Lin said Mega Bank's New York branch had received notifications of a fine from U.S. financial regulators on July 29, demanding the bank sign an agreement to pay the fine before Aug. 4.

"It was a much greater sum at the time," said Lin.

Mega Bank reported the news to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC, 金管會) on Aug. 1, and the FSC vice chairman suggested negotiating with U.S. regulators to reduce the fine, Lin said.

The central bank later issued a statement confirming Perng had written a letter to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, requesting a deadline extension, giving Mega Bank more time to handle the case.

However, Perng said he made the move upon the suggestion of FSC Vice Chairman Kuei Hsien-nung (桂先農).

Perng said Kuei requested for the central bank to send its New York-based official, surnamed Liu, to accompany a FSC secretary to negotiate with the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

The central bank governor is among a recent string high-profile figures in finance to become embroiled in a money laundering scandal that has hit Mega Financial, one of Taiwan's largest financial groups.

On Monday, a local media personality claimed Perng may have used his position to help his brother-in-law Shiu Kuang-si (徐光曦) secure his current chairmanship in Mega Financial.

Perng immediately denied the rumor.

Premier Defends Appointment of Bank Chief

Lin held a press conference at the Executive Yuan Tuesday, announcing plans to set up a "watchdog group," consisting of legal and financial specialists, to guide and speed up the cross-governmental team investigating the case.

The group will be led by Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) and is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

Lin said the press conference was held in large part to address recent criticisms that Mega Bank chairman Shiu Kuang-si was unfit to examine the case as chairman.

Shiu was Mega Bank's CEO between 2012 and 2014, overseeing the period that U.S. regulators said its Panama branch had made a string of abnormal transactions that breached anti-money laundering laws.

Lin expressed confidence that Shiu, whose appointment was approved by the Cabinet earlier this month, is a good fit for the role because of his experience confronting money laundering allegations and his good reputation within the company.