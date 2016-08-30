'No truth, no transfer': Yunlin residents protest school transfer order

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Around 300 protesters from Yunlin County gathered outside the Executive Yuan on Tuesday, demanding that a school transfer order be implemented only if authorities could provide concrete evidence that the campus's location near a petrochemical operation was harmful to students' health.

The Cabinet earlier this month ordered all 62 students at the Ciaotou Elementary School's Syucuo branch, which is within 1 kilometer of the sixth naphtha cracker, to begin the fall semester at a school farther away from the plant.

The new semester started Monday, but parents in the township have made no moves to comply with the Cabinet order.

"We are fed up with being moved around because the government lacks comprehensive solutions to petrochemical pollution," village chief Hsu Liu-Bing said.

The government two years ago ordered the students to transfer to a different school, citing the same health concerns, but they returned to their current campus the following year because of insufficient space and teachers.

The National Health Research Institutes and others have found that the school's campus had excessive levels of carcinogenic petrochemical compounds.

But parents have strongly objected to the latest order, pointing to the repeated student transfer orders as evidence that the government did not really understand the cause of the alleged environmental pollution.

The Mailiao Township parents and villagers, wearing yellow headbands, chanted "No school transfers! Return the right to education! Give us the truth!"

Ten representatives of the protesters entered the Executive Yuan around 11:30 a.m. to meet with government officials. The meeting was ongoing as of noon.

Officers guarded the main gate to keep the remaining protesters from entering.