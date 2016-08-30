Court charges three officers for negligence

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office on Monday pressed charges against three military personnel for professional negligence over the accidental firing of a missile last month, which killed one fisherman and injured three others.

Prosecutors indicted Petty Officer 2nd Class Kao Chia-chun (高嘉駿) for professional negligence causing death, saying that Kao launched the Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile due to his failure to follow standard procedures. The missile was launched from the Ching Chiang corvette (金江艦) docked at Kaohsiung's Zuoying Military Harbor, July 1.

The missile hit the Hsiang Li Sheng (翔利昇) fishing vessel in waters off Penghu, killing Taiwanese skipper Huang Wen-chung (黃文忠) and injuring three crewmen.

If found guilty, the defendant could be sent to prison for up to five years, according to Article 276 of the Criminal Code.

Kao was also charged with violating Article 58 of the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces, which stipulates that destroying military arms or ammunition is punishable by a maximum five-year jail term.

Petty Officer Chen Ming-hsiu (陳銘修), Kao's supervisor, and Lieutenant Hsu Po-wei (許博為), who is in charge of supervising weapons on the corvette, were charged with neglecting official duties leading up to the incident, according to prosecutors.

They both face three to 10 years in jail, according to Article 130 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors have also determined that the misfire resulted from a series of discipline violations and a string of errors.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred before the corvette was scheduled to participate in an annual live-fire test.

The missile control panel and missile launch containers are usually disconnected. A missile cannot be fired until the panel and control system are connected by a wire.

During the incident, however, Hsu and Chen mistakenly armed the four Hsiung Feng III missiles that were placed inside missile launch containers onboard the vessel.

Both Hsu and Chen were not present to supervise Kao, who accidentally fired one of the missiles when he was practicing on the missile control panel before the drill officially began, leading to the accident, the indictment said.

Adds Extra Safety Measures: Military

Later Monday, the Defense Ministry expressed respect for the indictment, saying that, in the wake of the tragedy, it has launched comprehensive reviews to prevent the incident from happening again.

Navy Command Headquarters Chief of Staff Vice Adm. Mei Chia-shu (梅家樹) said the ministry has arranged to add extra safety measures preceding missile deployment with National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology, which produced the missile.

The safety measures include the implementation of an authorization code that must be entered by a warship's captain before the missile is launched.

Different color wires will be used to link missiles to the control panel to better distinguish between those used during drills and those used in real combat, he added.

Defense Ministry Inspector General Wu Pao-kun (吳寶琨) told local media that the ministry may hand out more punishments to those involved in the incident if prosecutors levy additional charges.

To date, the ministry has punished seven military personnel for their involvement in the missile fire after the July 1 incident.