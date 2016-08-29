News
Premier lauds Olympic athletes

By Yuan-Ming Chiao,The China Post
August 29, 2016, 3:29 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan congratulated Taiwan's returning Rio 2016 Olympic squad Monday at a special banquet and vowed to better support the nation's athletes.

Taiwan, competing as Chinese Taipei, earned one gold and two bronze medals — fewer than the official government target of three golds, two silvers and one bronze.

Lin nonetheless thanked the 58 participating athletes for bringing national glory, noting that Taiwan's 50th-place showing was its best since the 2004 Athens Games.

Lin said Taiwan could learn from the experience of Great Britain, which finished second in Rio — a vast improvement from its 36th-place finish 20 years ago in Atlanta.

He also promised that the government would put more resources into athlete training and athletic science as well as improve programs to help athletes pursue other careers and development opportunities after retirement.

Premier Lin Chuan holds a Chinese Taipei flag signed by all members of Taiwan's Rio Olympic squad while posing with some of the athletes at a banquet in Taipei on Monday.

(Yuan-Ming Chiao, The China Post)

