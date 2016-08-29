Tsai's honeymoon period nearly over: survey

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The administration's honeymoon period appears to be drawing to an end, with survey results released Monday showing that President Tsai Ing-wen's disapproval rating had risen 24 percentage points since she took office in May.

Tsai's approval rating had fallen 17.6 percentage points to 52.3 percent, while her disapproval rating had increased to 33.2 percent, according to the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation.

Foundation officials said that Tsai's sliding popularity reflected a lack of support for her administration's handling of national affairs, especially personnel appointments.

However, survey respondents scored her administration's performance an average of 61.28 out of 100, which foundation chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) called a "narrow passing grade."

When the honeymoon period actually ends largely depends on the government's performance in the coming weeks and months, You said.

"The result should be a clear indication to the government that the public believes there is ample room for improvement.

"If the government does not endeavor to turn around public opinion, Tsai will likely be given a failing grade in the next wave of polls."