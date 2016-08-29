Prosecutors indict three over deadly accidental missile firing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office on Monday pressed charges against three military personnel for professional negligence over the accidental firing of a missile last month that killed one fisherman and injured three others.

Prosecutors indicted Petty Officer 2nd Class Kao Chia-chun (高嘉駿) for professional negligence causing death, saying that his failure to follow standard procedure led to him mistakenly launching the Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile from a vessel docked at Kaohsiung's Zuoying Military Harbor during a drill on July 1.

The missile came down in waters off Penghu and penetrated the Hsiang Li Sheng (翔利昇) fishing vessel, killing Taiwanese skipper Huang Wen-chung (黃文忠) and injuring three foreign crewmen.

Kao was also charged with violating Article 58 of the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces, which stipulates imprisonment for personnel who destroy military arms or ammunition.

Kao's superiors Chen Ming-hsiu (陳銘修) and Hsu Po-wei (許博為), who were responsible for the ship's weapon system, were charged with neglecting official duties causing catastrophe, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they had concluded that the tragedy was caused by a string of mistakes.