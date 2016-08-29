Protesters spill blood over holidays

Labor groups staged a demonstration on Ketagalan Boulevard Sunday, asking the government not to annul the seven-day statutory national holidays, and to ensure a fair work environment in Taiwan.

Event organizer Labor Struggle (工鬥) — a coalition of labor unions — said it was making the "sternest suggestion" to the government not to axe the public holidays.

The protest was staged at a time when the new government is contemplating removing the requirement for seven national holidays from the Labor Standards Act.

The move towards changing the act has however garnered support from business, who believe the increase in the number of working days will enhance competitiveness.

Labor Struggle said President Tsai Ing-wen ought not to be "the most able communicator" when facilitating requests from business, and that it should not abandon laborers who have long been exploited by their employers.

The move has stirred passions, with one protester holding aloft a sign with the message "To President Tsai: protect labor rights and don't axe the seven national holidays" daubed in blood.

The activists said their suffering in unfair work environments had already produced many "blood stains," and that slashing the holidays will only worsen the situation.

The blood used in writing the sign was reportedly a collective effort, drawn beforehand from dozens of laborers.

The protesters said that laborers had exhausted all other means of expressing their dissatisfaction, and so had pierced themselves as to ensure that the "blood and sweat" of their exploitation was seen by the government.

The protest's organizers said if the government does not annul the draft amendment to axe the seven-day statutory holidays, more protests will be held, saying that Sunday "was only the beginning."