Olympic gold medalist Hsu given hero's welcome in Taoyuan airport

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching (許淑淨), who won Taiwan's only gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, was greeted warmly by her family members and fans upon returning to Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported.

Hsu, who won gold in the women's 53-kilogram weightlifting competition by lifting 100 kilograms in the snatch and 112 kilograms in the clean and jerk, was surrounded by her parents, relatives, friends and fans soon after arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Hsu handed her gold medal to her father, shouting, "this gold medal represents the glory that I want to share with my family members." Her father led a group of family members and supporters on a bus journey from Hsu's hometown in Yunlin to welcome their "heroine" back home.

When asked by reporters whether she will participate in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Hsu said it will depend on her coach's plans.

In terms of long-term career plans, Hsu said she hopes to serve as a coach to cultivate more weightlifting talent in the country.

Highest Cash Award

Hsu will receive total cash awards of NT$30 million, including NT$20 million granted by the government and another NT$10 million granted personally by Lin Hung-tao, chairman of the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee. This sum constitutes the largest monetary award ever won by a national athlete.

The Yunlin county government is also expected to host a celebration for Hsu on Tuesday, Aug. 30, when county magistrate Lee Chin-yung will give her a horizontal-inscribed board with the Chinese characters"台灣之光" (Glory of Taiwan) and a fabric band bearing the Chinese characters "雲林之光" (Glory of Yunlin) inscribed on it. Hsu is also scheduled to tour the streets of her hometown by jeep.