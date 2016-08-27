President Tsai sees approval drop to 48.5%

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen's approval rating slid to 48.5 percent in a survey released Friday, which showed even weaker public support for her premier.

Taiwan Think Tank's survey showed 48.5 percent satisfaction with Tsai's performance and a modest increase in dissatisfaction to 38.4 percent.

Compared with the preceding poll, dissatisfaction with Tsai had increased while satisfaction or neutrality had declined, said Chou Yung-hong, Taiwan Think Tank's director of Public Opinion and Poll Center.

Taiwan Think Tank's newest survey marked the first time that Premier Lin Chuan's disapproval ratings (which rose 1.5 percentage points to 41.0 percent) outpaced his approval ratings (which fell 5.5 percentage points to 39.6 percent).

Poll respondents pointed to three major factors as the source of their growing dissatisfaction with Tsai's administration: labor and holiday policy (42.1 percent), cross-strait policy (30.5 percent) and national pension reform (20.1 percent).

Respondents who supported Tsai expressed favor toward her reforms for ill-gotten party assets (29.7 percent), national pension systems (27.3 percent) and labor and holiday policy (21.5 percent).

The survey found that an overwhelming 66 percent of respondents viewed Tsai as an "honest president," while 58.5 percent believed she had good communication skills.

However, only 44.6 percent of respondents believed Tsai was able to nominate appropriate individuals to key posts.

The poll indicated that 48.7 percent believed Tsai stood in support of the people (instead of corporate interests), and that 53.6 percent believed Tsai understood her people's needs.

Despite a higher ratio of respondents who said Tsai maintained good communication skills to lead her administration, only 48.7 percent believed she was able to persuade the people of the rationale behind her proposed policies.

Only 44.2 percent believed Tsai could successfully protect the nation's sovereignty claims, a result that speakers at a Taiwan Think Tank press conference attributed to the Tsai administration's handling of the South China Sea tribunal ruling.

'Government not on same wavelength'

At a press conference, New Power Party Legislator Hsu Yung-ming pointed out that the latest poll results showed a high degree of polarization.

Respondents were especially polarized over the government's labor and holiday policy and cross-strait policy, Hsu said.

Despite the government's clear intent to carry out reforms, the people are not aware of where the administration stands on certain issues, Hsu said, which may lead to dwindling support as shown in the survey.

National Chengchi University Sociology Professor Ku Chung-hwa said that despite the drop in support for Tsai, her performance ratings still showed how survey participants showed leniency toward her.

The support signified that participants were aware that many of the problems beleaguering the administration as of late were inherited from the administration of former President Ma Ying-jeou, namely the Mega International Commercial Bank's recent money laundering scandal.

Echoing Hsu's statements, Ku also pointed out that the survey should serve as a warning signal for the premier.