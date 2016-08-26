President demands a new strategy for defense by Jan. 2017

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai-Ing-wen Thursday called on the Defense Ministry to develop a new defense strategy for the nation's armed forces during her first inspection tour to the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Pingtung.

During an address she delivered after presiding over the Lien Yung Drill (聯勇操演), Tsai said she had ordered the military to draft a revolutionary defense strategy before the end of January 2017.

"This new strategy requires the input of every military official and an innovative mindset to collaborate in building a new armed forces," Tsai said.

Tsai did not disclose more details of the new defense strategy.

According to the United Evening News, as part of the new strategy, each military branch will be required to produce a precise figure on how many troops it needs to maintain combat readiness, as the nation's armed forces are downsizing and transitioning to an all-voluntary force.

Tsai reiterated her promise that her administration would stand by the R.O.C. armed forces and take better care of Taiwanese soldiers. She promised she would allocate funds for every soldier to receive better personal equipment and weapons as soon as possible.

Thursday's drill operated under the scenario that invading enemy forces were located at the Joint Operations Training Base Command's Mt. Ren Shou (仁壽山).

In response, the military first dispatched locally-developed unmanned aerial vehicles from eastern Taitung's Chi-Hang Air Base (志航基地) .

After collecting military intelligence, the military officially launched its live-fire drill, during which the R.O.C. Army, Navy and Air Force collaborated to attack enemy forces and reclaim the mountain, according to the Defense Ministry.

Most of the nation's newly acquired advanced weapons systems, including the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, locally developed unmanned aerial vehicles and the Cloud Leopard armored vehicle, were featured during the drill.

Posthumous Promotion

More than 1,200 soldiers and dozens of tanks and armored vehicles participated in the drill, including 19 tanks listed under the 564th Armored Brigade.

The 564th brigade recently lost four soldiers when a CM-11 main battle tank carrying five soldiers slid off a bridge and plummeted 3 meters into a stream on Aug. 16.

Only the driver managed to escape with minor wounds while three of the four troops were found dead at the scene. One army lieutenant who was found in critical condition died two days later at a nearby hospital.

During her address, Tsai mourned the deaths of the four military personnel and disclosed that she posthumously promoted them to higher ranks, Tuesday, in honor of their contributions to the country.

The president also praised troops' performance during the drill despite the recent tragedy. According to the Defense Ministry, only one missile missed its target during Thursday's drill. Nearly 8,000 rounds of missiles/bullets/cannons were fired during the hourlong exercise.