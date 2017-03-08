|
Mailiao refinery explosion
|
CNA March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
The Styrene Monomer plant at the Sixth Naphtha Refinery is sealed off Tuesday after four workers were injured when a heating unit exploded the previous morning. The Yunlin County Government ordered that a thorough examination be conducted immediately at the Mailiao Township petrochemical factory, which is owned by the embattled Formosa Plastics. Four workers were burnt and contused, two of whom were still in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.
