Cherry blossoms herald spring

"O, wind, if winter comes, can spring be far behind?" famed English Romantic poet Percy Shelly once wrote. The verse has become an inspirational quote, encouraging those facing adversity by reminding them that you cannot have peaks without troughs. It's something we can appreciate quite literally — as we endure a series of cold fronts, we can look forward to taking in the beauty of cherry blossoms.

In fact, cherry blossoms are already in full bloom at Wuling Farm (武陵農場). Cherry blossom season, lasts until Feb. 28, offers the great pleasure of strolling under the delicate pink blossoms with loved ones to embrace the arrival of the new season.

To enjoy a smooth cherry blossom viewing journey and avoid the strict traffic controls imposed by Wuling National Forest Recreational Area (武陵國家森林遊樂區), taking advantage of public transportation is the best choice. During the blossom season, Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport (國光客運) is offering cherry blossom viewing shuttle bus service on both weekdays and weekends, carrying visitors from Taipei, Yilan, Luodong and Sanxing to Wuling Farm.

The tickets, which include transportation and entrance to Wuling Farm, range from NT$730 to NT$520, with discount tickets also available, and can be purchased at all Kuo-Kuang counters as well as at every 7-Eleven, Family Mart and Hi-Life branch.