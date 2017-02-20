|
International Edition
Monday
February, 20, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Cherry blossoms herald spring
|
By Angela Wu, Special to The China Post February 20, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
"O, wind, if winter comes, can spring be far behind?" famed English Romantic poet Percy Shelly once wrote. The verse has become an inspirational quote, encouraging those facing adversity by reminding them that you cannot have peaks without troughs. It's something we can appreciate quite literally — as we endure a series of cold fronts, we can look forward to taking in the beauty of cherry blossoms.
In fact, cherry blossoms are already in full bloom at Wuling Farm (武陵農場). Cherry blossom season, lasts until Feb. 28, offers the great pleasure of strolling under the delicate pink blossoms with loved ones to embrace the arrival of the new season.
To enjoy a smooth cherry blossom viewing journey and avoid the strict traffic controls imposed by Wuling National Forest Recreational Area (武陵國家森林遊樂區), taking advantage of public transportation is the best choice. During the blossom season, Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport (國光客運) is offering cherry blossom viewing shuttle bus service on both weekdays and weekends, carrying visitors from Taipei, Yilan, Luodong and Sanxing to Wuling Farm.
The tickets, which include transportation and entrance to Wuling Farm, range from NT$730 to NT$520, with discount tickets also available, and can be purchased at all Kuo-Kuang counters as well as at every 7-Eleven, Family Mart and Hi-Life branch.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
4
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
5
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
6
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
7
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
8
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
9
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
10
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report