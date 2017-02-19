News
22,000 chickens culled in Yunlin
CNA  February 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Animal quarantine authorities culled more than 22,000 chickens on a farm in Yunlin County's Shuilin Township with the help of the military Saturday as part of efforts to fight avian influenza.

Since late December, bird flu has been discovered in 17 poultry farms in the county, with over 150,000 birds having been culled, according to Liao Pei-chih (廖培志), head of Yunlin's Animal and Plant Disease Control Center.

In particular, outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain this month have put the poultry industry on high alert, he said.

As of Saturday, 11 farms in Hualien, Tainan, Chiayi and Yunlin have been confirmed as having been infected with the H5N6 virus, which is highly contagious and transmittable to humans, according to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine.

