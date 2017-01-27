|
It's a lantern, too
|
CNA January 27, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
|
Yunlin's Beigang Chao-Tian Temple (北港朝天宮) is this year's Taiwan Lantern Festival's main lantern, having been decorated by event organizers with lights and projectors. The entire building is not only a main lantern, but will also leave its mark in the event's history as the largest main lantern ever. This year's Taiwan Lantern Festival will last from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19 in Yunlin County.
|
