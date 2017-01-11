News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

January, 11, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Bird flu found at 4 farms in Yunlin since Dec.

CNA
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Since late December, avian influenza has been discovered at four chicken farms in Yunlin County, Central Taiwan, the county government said on Tuesday.

The farms are located in Cihtong, Dounan, Mailiao and Taixi townships, but there is no indication of a major epidemic, according to the county's Animal Disease Control Center.

In the latest case, more than 100 dead chickens found in a river on the border of Taixi and Mailiao last week were traced to a farm in Taixi. Tests on the dead chickens and those on the farm confirmed they were infected with the H5N2 bird flu virus on Monday, the center said.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search