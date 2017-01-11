|
Bird flu found at 4 farms in Yunlin since Dec.
CNA
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Since late December, avian influenza has been discovered at four chicken farms in Yunlin County, Central Taiwan, the county government said on Tuesday.
The farms are located in Cihtong, Dounan, Mailiao and Taixi townships, but there is no indication of a major epidemic, according to the county's Animal Disease Control Center.
In the latest case, more than 100 dead chickens found in a river on the border of Taixi and Mailiao last week were traced to a farm in Taixi. Tests on the dead chickens and those on the farm confirmed they were infected with the H5N2 bird flu virus on Monday, the center said.
|
