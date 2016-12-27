News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

December, 27, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Student docents debut uniforms for Lantern Festival

CNA
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The Yunlin County government on Monday unveiled the uniforms that will be provided for receptionists for the 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival and showed off the results of its training for workers responsible for foreign language docent services during the festival.

According to Yunlin Magistrate Lee Chin-yung, the reception and docent services will mainly be provided by students from three universities and several senior high schools in the county. Besides English, the docent services will also be available in Japanese, Malay, Vietnamese and Thai.

The uniform for female receptionists consists of a deep pink blouse and a purple skirt, while male receptionists will wear black suits. They were designed by Yunlin-born fashion designer Goji Lin.

The festival will take place Feb. 11-19 in the county's Huwei and Beigang townships. It will cover a total area of 50 hectares and feature more than 3,000 lanterns.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search