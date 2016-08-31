School transfer to go ahead despite protests by parents

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Cabinet insisted Tuesday that students transfer from a Yunlin County school over fears of toxic chemical exposure, despite a protest outside the Executive Yuan.

The order to transfer students was made due to fears about exposure to potentially hazardous pollution from the nearby Sixth Naptha Refinery operated by Formosa Plastic Group (FPG).

Hundreds of protestors had threatened to stay outside until the government provided convincing solutions.

Around 300 protesters wearing yellow headbands — many of them parents of students at the affected Ciaotou Elementary School's Syucuo branch — arrived at the Executive Yuan from Maoliao Township on Tuesday morning.

Chanting "No school transfers! Return the right to education! Give us the truth!" they marched from a nearby location to the Executive Yuan's main entrance.

They demanded the school transfer order be implemented only if authorities could provide concrete evidence that the campus's location was harmful to students' health.

Ten representatives of the protesters eventually secured a meeting with government officials, including Executive Yuan Secretary-General Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) and Environmental Protection Administration Deputy Minister Thomas Chan (詹順貴).

Discussions however fell apart after the government rebuffed protesters' demands and insisted students be relocated to Ciaotou Elementary School's main campus, 5.5 kilometers away from its Syucuo branch.

'There is no truth'

Elaborating on the protester's grievances, local chief Hsu Liu-Bing said; "We are fed up with being moved around because the government lacks comprehensive solutions to petrochemical pollution."

Two years ago the government ordered the students to be transferred, citing the same health concerns. The students however returned to their original campus the following year due to insufficient space and teachers.

Hsu said that, since then, parents and villagers from Mailiao have repeatedly called on the government to uncover the cause of the alleged pollution, but had yet to receive a response.

Environmental Protection Administration Minister Li Ying-yuan (李應元) struck a precautionary tone, saying Tuesday morning that "we cannot wait until there is concrete evidence to move the students because by then it could be too late."

Hsu questioned why authorities had failed to confirm the source of the pollution, adding, "this is, if there is any at all."

He also questioned the logic of only moving students from the area where the Syucuo branch is located. If the area were severely contaminated, why did the government only resolve to move students and not all residents from the area, Hsu asked. He also questioned the government's decision to move the students back after the initial relocation two years ago.

"Even if the students study at the main campus during the day, they still come home after school. So if there is really something dangerous here — a simple school transfer could not possibly solve the problem," he said.

According to retired teacher Hsu Yu-jen (許玉珍), as of Tuesday, the second day of the new semester, students have remained at the Syucuo branch as parents traveled north to protest.

Volunteers and retired teachers like herself have been caring for the children, she said.