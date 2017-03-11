Four killed in Taoyuan nursing home inferno

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Four elderly residents were killed and 13 others injured in a predawn fire that gutted an illegal floor of their nursing home in Taoyuan, Friday, the city fire department said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the nursing home on Longyuan Road in the city's Longtan District at around 5 a.m., the fire department said.

Seventeen people, including a caregiver, were rescued from the second floor after some 100

firefighters and other first responders rushed to battle the blaze, the department said, adding the fire was put out in 30 minutes.

Four of the elderly residents rescued from the nursing home were pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, while the other 13 were being treated for smoke inhalation and various degrees of burns, said Hu Ying-ta

(胡英達), head of the Taoyuan

Fire Department.

Some of the injured were in critical condition, the Central News Agency cited hospitals as saying.

The nursing home has a license to operate on the first floor of the building, but it allegedly expanded illegally into the second floor. According to the fire department, the 16 residents were asleep on the second floor under the watch of a caregiver when the fire broke out.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire but said the nursing home appeared to have violated fire codes multiple times in the past.

Fire department officials said they had carried out fire-code inspections at the nursing home in Northern Taiwan six times over the past year alone and had found that it failed to meet several fire safety standards. But, the

department said those irregularities were later corrected.

Aging Population

The quality of nursing homes has been a major concern in Taiwan, whose population is aging fast.

Its overall aging index set a record at 100.18 in February, the first time that the figure has climbed above 100, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) has revealed.

The latest figure compares to 93.50 recorded in Feb. 2016, a rise of 6.68 percentage points, the MOI added.

Of the 22 major cities and counties, 15 of them saw an aging index above 100 as of February, compared to only three in 2001.

The MOI noted that Taiwan officially became an aging society in 1993 when more than seven percent of its population were 65 years old or more — the commonly accepted definition of old.

Since then, the aging process has accelerated. In May 2016, 12.78 percent of its population was in the elderly category and in February 2017, it was 13.33 percent, the MOI said.