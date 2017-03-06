Taoyuan Airport Metro smoothly takes off

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- When first-time visitors Max and Charlie from England landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (桃園國際機場) without having arranged transportation to Taipei, they were immediately drawn by a series of signs that guided them to the entrance of the newly opened Taoyuan Airport Metro (桃園機場捷運). They followed the signs and then had the luxury of journeying on to Taipei without the fuss of looking through the numerous intercity bus routes or the difficulty of communicating with a local cab driver through a language barrier.

Yes. After a monthlong trial run, the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Mass Rapid Transit — called the Taoyuan Airport Metro for short —is now in operation. With a total length of 51 km extending westward from Taipei Main Station (台北車站), it stops at the Taoyuan airport and THSR Taoyuan Station (高鐵桃園站) and terminates at Huanbei Station (環北站) in Zhongli, Greater Taoyuan. To satisfy the different demands of its passengers, the Taoyuan MRT provides two types of trains: the commuter train and the express train.

Airport Access on Demand

The express train, unlike other MRT trains, is fitted with seats arranged two-by-two for a total of 188 seats. It runs back and forth strictly between Taipei Main Station and Taoyuan International Airport, stopping at New Taipei Industrial Park Station (新北產業園區站) and at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Station (長庚醫院站) along the way. It takes approximately 35 minutes to get to the airport from the downtown area via the express train.

Yeri and Heejung from South Korea said that their first ride on the Taoyuan MRT express train was an enjoyable one: The signs were clear and easy to follow, and the onboard luggage racks were very handy for securing their belongings. To the convenience of international travelers similar to Yeri and Heejung, Taoyuan MRT's Taipei Main Station also offers In-Town Check-In (預辦登機) services between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day, which aims to relieve travelers of their heavy luggage before they head to the airport.

Connecting Northern

Metropolitan Areas

In addition to the express line that shuttles travelers to and from the airport, the Taoyuan MRT also has a commuter line that hopes to make locals' lives easier. The commuter train of the Taoyuan Airport MRT joins three major metropolitan areas — Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan — and stops at 21 stations.

So whether you want to explore some of the cultural scenes of Taoyuan such as Lao-Jie River Education Center (老街溪河川教育中心) and Zhulin Guanyin Temple (竹林山觀音寺), shop at the city's renowned outlet malls or enjoy a baseball game at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium (桃園國際棒球場), you can do it all by taking the Taoyuan Airport MRT. ■