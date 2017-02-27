|
A wet ride but free
CNA February 27, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Riders enter the gates at A13 station of the Taoyuan Airport MRT in Greater Taoyuan on Sunday, Feb. 26. Two days of heavy rain over the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday didn't deter passengers from trying out the new metro system, which offers free rides to the end of the month. The rain did, however, dump water that rolled off the roof and onto passengers at A8 station and other stations with outdoor platforms. After studying the leakage, government officials said dead leaves and other debris had clogged up the rain gutters, causing overflow. Contractors had been asked to improve the drainage system, metro authorities said.
