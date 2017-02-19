News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Sunday

February, 19, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Heroin hot dogs
CNA  February 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
An imported hot dog machine is shown after being confiscated at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 18. Some 2.2 kg of heroin was found in imported merchandise tagged as a hot dog machine at the airport Friday, the Aviation Police Bureau and Customs Administration said Saturday.

This photo shows bricks of heroin that were removed from the hot dog machine. Worth over NT$10 million (US$324,738), the bricks were contained in six bags, according to the authorities. The police tracked down the recipient of the package, a man surnamed Wu (吳), in Kaohsiung. Wu has been referred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, while the police continue to investigate the case. Authorities refused to reveal the origin of the machine.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search