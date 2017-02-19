Heroin hot dogs

An imported hot dog machine is shown after being confiscated at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 18. Some 2.2 kg of heroin was found in imported merchandise tagged as a hot dog machine at the airport Friday, the Aviation Police Bureau and Customs Administration said Saturday.

This photo shows bricks of heroin that were removed from the hot dog machine. Worth over NT$10 million (US$324,738), the bricks were contained in six bags, according to the authorities. The police tracked down the recipient of the package, a man surnamed Wu (吳), in Kaohsiung. Wu has been referred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, while the police continue to investigate the case. Authorities refused to reveal the origin of the machine.