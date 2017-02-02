|
Up in smoke
CNA February 2, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
Thick smoke billows from a fire-gutted warehouse in Taoyuan's Xinwu district, in this photo provided by the city's fire department Wednesday, Feb. 1. Large quantities of cardboard and other paper materials were stored inside the warehouse, which caught fire at around 5 p.m. Firefighters had yet to report any casualties from the blaze as of press time, and had yet to determine the cause of the fire.
