An amazing drinking story
CNA January 20, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Firefighters rescue a drunk man stuck on a ninth-floor window ledge in Taoyuan on Thursday, Jan. 19. Reports say that, far from being suicidal, the man had gotten into the situation when drinking at a friend's home and wanting to get fresh air. Even after sobering up, the man said he could not recall how he had climbed outside.
