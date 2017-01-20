News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 20, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

An amazing drinking story
CNA  January 20, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Firefighters rescue a drunk man stuck on a ninth-floor window ledge in Taoyuan on Thursday, Jan. 19. Reports say that, far from being suicidal, the man had gotten into the situation when drinking at a friend's home and wanting to get fresh air. Even after sobering up, the man said he could not recall how he had climbed outside.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search