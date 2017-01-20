An amazing drinking story

A- A+ Firefighters rescue a drunk man stuck on a ninth-floor window ledge in Taoyuan on Thursday, Jan. 19. Reports say that, far from being suicidal, the man had gotten into the situation when drinking at a friend's home and wanting to get fresh air. Even after sobering up, the man said he could not recall how he had climbed outside. Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Headlines from across Taiwan NEXT ARTICLE Teachable moments