Needs loving home

A skinny horse of the ferghana horse breed, otherwise known as "sweat blood horse" in Chinese, is shown here after being auctioned off by the Administrative Enforcement Agency's Taoyuan branch on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The winning bidder took home the horse at NT$108,000, saying that under careful breeding, the horse will grow to be strong and sturdy. An alpaca, commonly known as "grass mud horse," was also auctioned off at NT$59,000.