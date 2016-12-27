Taoyuan records first type A flu death of year

TAIPEI -- Taoyuan's Public Health Bureau on Monday advised elderly people and those in other high-risk groups to receive flu vaccinations as early as possible because flu infection tends to reach a peak in winter.

Last Tuesday, a 49-year-old man in Taoyuan died of complications from Type A (H3N2) influenza, marking the city's first fatal case of flu this year, the health bureau said.

The patient, who was diabetic, developed flu symptoms on Nov. 26, and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency care after passing out at work two days later.

The man had a poor record of controlling his diabetic condition and had never received a flu vaccine, according to the hospital. The bureau said it has administered a total of 567,184 free doses of flu vaccine this year, among which, 526,222 were for adults and the rest for children.

Health authorities urged the city's elderly people and children to take advantage of Taoyuan's free flu vaccination program, as there are still 2,068 doses left for adults and 38 for children.

For children needing a second dose, 700 free flu shots are available. The bureau advised those suffering from chronic illnesses, including diabetes, heart and lung disease, or with a Body Mass Index of over 30 to get vaccinated, as they belong to high-risk groups.