14 arrested in national crackdown on firearm modification factories

Police authorities recently arrested 14 suspects as part of a national crackdown on firearm modification factories, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has announced.

The 14 suspects were arrested during simultaneous raids conducted on Dec. 14 at Taoyuan, Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin and Pingtung cities and counties, CIB said in a statement.

A total of 10 modified guns, bullets, tools used to modify the firearms and illicit drugs were also confiscated during the raids at six firearm factories run by the suspects, it said.

Among the arrested were specialists such as ironworkers that have the skills to modify firearms.

According to statistics compiled by the CIB, police authorities in Taiwan have confiscated 1,961 guns and firearms since January. Among them, 1,760 are modified firearms.

The CIB disclosed that more than half of these modified guns were based on a gun manufactured by a local firearm company, but it did not specify the model.

The CIB called on nationals to notify police if they suspect anyone of modifying firearms. It also urged people not to purchase modified guns, saying they could face legal consequences.